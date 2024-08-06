Alpin Luxe LLC Announces Collaboration With Cenegenics To Sell Revolutionary Humancharger® Device In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Using the Revolutionary HumanCharger in Central Park NYC

Female Showing HumanCharger Bright Light Earbuds

HUMANCHARGER: A IN MENTAL AND PHYSICAL WELL-BEING

HORSESHOE BAY, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading wellness company, Alpin Luxe LLC is proud to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Cenegenics , the leader in the Performance Age Management industry, specializing in concierge preventive medicine. Alpin Luxe is now the official North American distributor for the HumanCharger , the world's first commercially available transcranial bright light (TBL) therapy device.Originally developed in Finland and previously available exclusively in Europe, the HumanCharger has revolutionized the way individuals combat symptoms such as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), anxiety, depression, PTSD, fatigue, athletic performance issues, and jet lag. With over 100,000 satisfied customers throughout Europe already experiencing its benefits, the HumanCharger has earned rave reviews for its effectiveness, safety, and ease of use.The HumanCharger device utilizes transcranial bright light therapy to deliver light directly to the brain via the ear canals. This compact and portable device is ideal for anyone looking to improve their mental and physical well-being, whether at home, at work, or on the go. Key benefits of the HumanCharger include:.Combatting Mood Disorders: Effective in alleviating symptoms of SAD, anxiety, and depression..Reducing Fatigue: Helps to improve energy levels and reduce feelings of tiredness..Enhancing Athletic Performance: Supports athletes in maintaining peak performance..Alleviating Jet Lag: Resets the body's circadian rhythm, helping travelers adjust to new time zones quickly..Improving Mental Clarity: Boosts cognitive function and overall mental sharpness.CENEGENICS: A PARTNER IN OPTIMIZING HEALTH AND WELL-BEINGCenegenics is a membership-based medical practice dedicated to optimizing health and well-being through a personalized and proactive approach. By combining innovative science with a deep understanding of the aging process, Cenegenics empowers its clients to live healthier, more vibrant lives. Their Performance Health Program offers ongoing support and guidance, including personalized coaching, quarterly blood draws, educational resources, and tools to help maintain and sustain a healthy lifestyle.“We don't believe in just treating symptoms – we empower individuals to make lasting lifestyle changes,” said Dr. Rafid Fadul, Chief Medical Advisor at Cenegenics.“Our collaboration with Alpin Luxe and the introduction of the HumanCharger to our patients aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge, science-backed solutions for optimal health.”A PERFECT MATCH FOR TRAVELERS AND HEALTH ENTHUSIASTSThe HumanCharger is the perfect device for Cenegenics clients who enjoy travel and value long-term health. Its proven effectiveness and ease of use make it a valuable tool for enhancing overall well-being.“We are thrilled to collaborate with Cenegenics in bringing the HumanCharger to Americans,” said Gary Miller, an Olympic alpine ski coach.“What was once Europe's 'hidden secret' is a game-changer for anyone dealing with mood disorders, fatigue, and jet lag. Backed by numerous scientific studies, the HumanCharger has proven effectiveness and ease of use, making it a valuable tool for enhancing overall well-being.”The HumanCharger will be available starting August 2, 2024, through the HumanCharger website, Cenegenics centers, and select retail partners.

