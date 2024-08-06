ASE index plummets by 0.48pct

(MENAFN) The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded its trading session on Sunday with the ASE index registering a decline of 0.48 percent, settling at 2,380 points.



During the day's trading activity, the exchange facilitated transactions involving approximately 1.9 million shares across 2,042 transactions, accumulating a total trading value of around JD3.8 million.



Market dynamics showed that 52 companies listed on the ASE witnessed a decrease in their share prices, contrasting with 11 companies that observed an increase. Meanwhile, the share prices of 24 companies remained unchanged, reflecting stability in a portion of the market.



This performance underscores the fluctuations in investor sentiment and market conditions, highlighting the diverse movements within the Amman Stock Exchange. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these trends closely as they assess the broader economic implications and investment opportunities within Jordan's financial markets.

MENAFN06082024000045015687ID1108522431