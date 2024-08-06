Wearable Technology Market At 15.2% CAGR Through 2031 Personal Patient Care With Smart Devices Drives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wearable was valued at USD 70 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 91.5 billion in 2023 to USD 286.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing shifts in consumer lifestyles and preferences are predicted to increase demand for products, which in turn fuels global wearable market expansion. Additionally, the demand for wearables is anticipated to be supported by rising consumer spending on personal care items. Runners, bikers, gym visitors prefer smartwatches because they monitor calories burnt, downtime, and hourly activity and are more popular amongst swimmers.

Wearable technology market worldwide has rapidly expanded due to advances in fitness trackers, smartwatches and health monitoring gadgets. Some significant developments include the utilization of sophisticated sensors that collect biometric data, adoption of health and fitness apps and increased popularity among doctors for remote patient monitoring programmes.

Wearable Technology's Expansion in the Next 4-5 Years

The following are the key Wearable Technology Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.To enhance wearable technology products, giant companies like Samsung and Apple have revealed their ambitions for June 2024. Their focus will be on integrating AI-driven health monitoring functionalities into wearables while increasing connectivity to smart homes. This move is aimed at sustaining their market control within the next four or five years.

.Wearable technology is going to revolutionize the sports and healthcare sectors. To cater for growing consumer interest in personalized health information, organizations are now spending a lot on state-of-the art sensors as well as data analytics expertise. This tendency points to a pivotal time of growth for the worldwide wearable technology market, which is expected to reach substantial proportions by 2028.

Flexible Materials Reshape Wearable Tech Comfort and Functionality

.Global leaders in wearable technology, such Fitbit and Garmin, announced in January 2024 bold partnerships with healthcare professionals to incorporate wearable data into clinical settings with the goal of improving patient monitoring and treatment results. Over the next decade, this strategic partnership is expected to anchor the wearables in maintaining good health, ensuring they grow and really take off in the health sector.

.Furthermore, comfort and functionality are being revolutionized by advances in flexible and biocompatible materials for wearable technology. In ensuring that next-generation wearables fit into everyday life, extensive investments are being made through R&D by companies such as Apple and Samsung to expand their markets and create new opportunities in wearable technology applications by 2034.

Driving Forces Behind Wearable Technology's Future Growth

Companies like Xiaomi and Huawei have increased their attention on cost-effective smart wearables in response to recent developments in the global wearable technology sector. They are aiming their products at developing economies with strong growth prospects. In the rapidly emerging field of AI-enabled personal health trackers on devices like smart watches, Google and Amazon are taking the lead in providing a better user experience and more detailed health statistics. Moreover, wearables utilizing 5G technology are expected to have faster communication speeds, in addition to higher functionalities, owing to the use by Samsung and Qualcomm. When taken as a whole, these trends point to a vibrant market that is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the years to come.

Evolution of Wearable Technology in Consumer Health and Beyond

The market for wearable technology is expected to increase rapidly due to changes in consumer behavior and advancements in technology. The growing acceptance of smartwatches and fitness trackers among various user groups can be attributed to the development of biometric sensors and AI-powered analytics. Leading companies in the industry, such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin, are advancing 5G integration and forming strategic alliances in the healthcare sector. Through these initiatives, we will change the future of healthcare provision and interaction with patients by turning items such as wearables from fitness gadgets into essential components used in personal medical treatment. The presence of constant improvements in materials and functions will drive rapid market growth creating possibilities for enhancing health worldwide.

