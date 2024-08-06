Turkish FM claims Russia, US both trust Turkey

(MENAFN) Turkey has emerged as a pivotal mediator in international following its facilitation of a major prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia, marking the largest of its kind since the Cold War. Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan highlighted Ankara's role in the successful operation, underscoring the trust placed in Turkey by both Washington and Moscow.



The exchange, which occurred on August 1st, involved the return of eight Russian nationals held in Western countries in exchange for sixteen individuals, including two American spies. Fidan emphasized that the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) played a crucial role in coordinating the operation from its inception, working closely with counterparts from both the United States and Russia.



The significance of Turkey's mediation was acknowledged by US officials, who described the exchange as a diplomatic achievement and expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for its instrumental role. Other European countries, including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, and Norway, were also involved by releasing imprisoned Russians to facilitate the swap.



Upon their return to Moscow, the released Russians, including intelligence operative Vadim Krasikov, were welcomed by President Vladimir Putin at Vnukovo-2 airport. Among those released by the United States were prominent figures such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan, RFE/RL employee Alsu Kurmasheva, and dual citizen Vladimir Kara-Murza, who holds an American green card.



In a gesture of goodwill, all individuals sent from Russia to the West received pardons as part of the exchange, highlighting the diplomatic finesse employed to navigate the complexities of international relations.



Turkey's role in facilitating this historic prisoner exchange underscores its growing stature as a trusted mediator on the global stage, bridging diplomatic divides and fostering dialogue between major powers amidst geopolitical tensions. The successful operation not only demonstrates Turkey's diplomatic acumen but also sets a precedent for future cooperative efforts in resolving international disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

