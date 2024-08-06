Israeli military operation in town of Aqaba

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident early Tuesday morning, an Israeli military operation in the town of Aqaba, situated north of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and left seven others wounded. The Palestinian of Health identified Nour Mohamed al-Yassin and Ameed Yassin Ghannam, both 19 years old and residents of Aqaba, among those killed in the raid.



According to official reports, the Israeli forces conducted the incursion with substantial military reinforcements near the Turkish Governmental Hospital in Tubas, where they reportedly fired upon civilians. This aggressive action led to the death of Bilal Ezz al-Din Sawafta, a 14-year-old from Tubas, adding to the toll of civilian casualties.



Prior to these tragic events, Aysar Abu Arra, aged 37, tragically passed away due to severe head injuries sustained during the military operation, as confirmed by medical sources at the Turkish State Hospital in Tubas.



The raid has prompted widespread condemnation from Palestinian authorities and international observers, drawing attention to the ongoing volatility and insecurity in the region. Calls for accountability and justice have intensified in response to the mounting civilian casualties, underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safety and protection of Palestinian civilians living under occupation.

