National SEO, Web Design, Development Company Rebrands To Hexxen

Hexxen, formerly "Web Design and Company St Louis," rebrands to reflect its evolution into a national digital marketing firm.

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital marketing agency previously known as "Web Design and Company" has announced its rebranding to "Hexxen." This transition signifies the company's expansion from serving local St. Louis clients to offering comprehensive national services in SEO , web design, development, and digital marketing.

Hexxen's services include search engine optimization, custom web design, UI/UX, app and API development, software automation, and agile methodologies. The company aims to enhance brand visibility and drive significant growth for businesses across various industries such as legal, healthcare, home services, and fintech.

Hexxen's new identity reflects its commitment to combining creativity and technology to deliver tailored digital solutions. The company's culture emphasizes continuous learning and adaptation, ensuring they stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Successful projects for clients like Burger Law, Combs Waterkotte, and UniGroup Worldwide highlight Hexxen's capability in delivering effective digital solutions that drive business growth.

About Hexxen

Hexxen is a full-service digital marketing and development agency providing SEO, web design, UI/UX, app and API development, software automation, and agile development services. Hexxen's mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions to achieve substantial growth.

