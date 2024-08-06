Stoffel Vandoorne And Jake Hughes Join Maserati MSG Racing For Season 11

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Maserati MSG Racing welcomes Stoffel Vandoorne and Jake Hughes for Formula E's 11th season

Modena, 29 July 2024 - With sights now set on Season 11 of the FIA Formula E World Championship, Maserati MSG Racing is delighted to welcome Stoffel Vandoorne and Jake Hughes for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Season 8 World Champion Stoffel will challenge his seventh year in the fully electric series while Jake enters his third season after emerging as one of the brightest new talents on the grid since his debut with McLaren in Season 9.

Together, Stoffel and Jake will unite to form one of the strongest driver lineups of Formula E's current Gen3 era, blending proven race winning experience and determination ahead of what will be a critical season which will see the debut of the next generation of electric racing car, the Gen3 Evo.

Since joining the Formula E grid in 2018 following a two-season spell with McLaren in Formula One, Stoffel has forged a reputation was one of the series' top competitors, and claimed a dominant World Championship title in the 2021/22 season with Mercedes-EQ.

Holding three victories, 16 podiums and eight pole positions, the Belgian is not only a proven race winner, but also a proven qualifier, and will play an instrumental role in guiding Maserati MSG Racing's development over the season ahead.

He will be joined by Jake, who in Season 9, staged one of the most impressive rookie seasons ever seen in Formula E in which the British racer secured pole position in only his third race in the series.

Since then, Jake has come out on top in Qualifying on four occasions and secured his first podium in Formula E earlier in Season 10 after finishing second in the 2024 Shanghai E-Prix.

After serving as Maserati MSG Racing's official Reserve Driver in Season 7, when the team previously competed under the guise of Venturi Racing, Jake is a familiar face and as such, will make a natural return in Season 11.

Together, Stoffel and Jake will make their first appearance with Maserati MSG Racing in Pre-Season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, in a critical week of preparation from 4-7 November 2024.