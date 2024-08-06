MALABAR GOLD & DIAMONDS: New Showroom In Andhra Pradesh
Malabar Gold & Diamonds has launched its brand-new showroom in the Gajuwaka province of Andhra Pradesh. The 17th showroom of the brand in the state was opened to the public by Member of Legislative Assembly from Gajuwaka, Mr. P Srinivasa Rao, following the showroom's virtual inauguration by Malabar Group Chairman Mr. M.P Ahammed. Mr. Siraj P.K, Head of Retail Operations at Malabar gold & Diamonds, other management team members, customers and well-wishers were present at the inaugural ceremony.
