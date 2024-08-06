Wayne State College Finds Success With F1 MAPS For Capturing And Accessing Critical Campus Systems And Equipment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wayne State College's F1 MAPS Utilities Annotation Layers

Wayne State College's F1 MAPS Accessible Immediately via Tablet

FacilityONE Logo

FacilityONE supports Wayne State College with interactive mapping software to enhance the management and accessibility of critical campus systems and equipment.

- Kyle Nelsen, Wayne State College Director of Facility ServicesCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FacilityONE is excited to support Wayne State College as it has successfully implemented F1 MAPS interactive mapping software to enhance the management and accessibility of its critical campus systems and equipment.Wayne State College, part of the Nebraska State College System, supports more than 4,000 students, managing an expansive 128-acre campus housing 29 buildings. With F1 MAPS, facility teams can instantly view interactive site maps displaying more than ten campus-wide utility systems and 4,000 pieces of equipment.The F1 MAPS software system includes color-coded, digital annotation layers, which facility managers can create and edit, to show the systems crucial to the campus. For example, with the touch of a finger on the device of their choice, facility teams can view electrical systems, emergency water valve locations, fiber optic internet and phone cables, gas lines, sewer systems, and more. Immediate access to system locations is critical for day-to-day inspections and repairs as well as future projects.“We are very pleased with the collaboration efforts of FacilityONE. The implementation of their MAPS software has transformed how we respond to work order requests, manage equipment and vehicle maintenance, and maintain our campus utility systems. These advancements have significantly enhanced department efficiency and response times. Digitizing our campus utility maps has streamlined adjustments, enabling us to promptly address utility emergencies and consistently meet the needs of our campus community,” commented Kyle Nelsen, Wayne State College Director of Facility Services.Through Onsite Equipment Mapping, a distinctive service offered by FacilityONE, more than 4,000 pieces of equipment have been photographed and mapped exactly to Wayne State College's interactive site maps. Facility teams can instantly locate and access information about equipment ranging from cooling towers and chillers to water fountains and fire extinguishers.Wayne State College's F1 MAPS interactive mapping software serves as a comprehensive guide for facility management operations, new construction, enhancement projects, and emergencies. This streamlining of infrastructure management ensures that facility managers and technicians no longer need to rely on potentially inaccurate paper records to retrieve vital information.“Since implementation, F1 MAPS have proven invaluable for addressing immediate needs and aiding future planning efforts at Wayne State College,” noted FacilityONE's Client Relationship Manager, Chris Dillon,“the ability to access real-time information about campus systems and equipment has transformed how the college manages its infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more efficient environment for students, faculty, and staff.”About FacilityONEHeadquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and technicians throughout the world. FacilityONE partners with clients to provide simple facilities management solutions, including interactive maps, which feature instant access to facility data, workflows, and analytics. The easy and effective solutions provided by FacilityONE enhance a building's functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes.

