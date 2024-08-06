China issues travel advisory for citizens around travel to Lebanon

(MENAFN) China has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise caution when traveling to Lebanon due to the heightened tensions in the region. The advisory follows recent escalations linked to the assassination of key figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief, in Tehran, and Fouad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, in Beirut.



The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon has described the current security situation as both severe and complex, advising Chinese nationals to stay updated on local developments and to be cautious with their travel plans. The statement was released late Monday in response to growing concerns over regional instability.



Tensions have surged between Hezbollah and Israel since the assassination of Shukr in an Israeli airstrike on July 30. The following day, Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in an attack that Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for. Both Hamas and Iran have vowed retaliation for Haniyeh's death, while Hezbollah has promised a response to Shukr's killing.



These developments add to the already tense situation, which includes ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, where nearly 40,000 people have been killed since October due to an escalation triggered by Hamas attacks. The possibility of a broader conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel continues to raise concerns.

