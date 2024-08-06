Türkiye's BIST 100 closes Monday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 9,893.41 points, reflecting a significant decline of 5.54 percent from the previous session. The opened the week at 9,769.69 points, marking a drop of 580.06 points from Friday's close. During the day, the BIST 100 reached a low of 9,733.35 and a high of 10,117.77, with all 100 constituent recording declines on the first trading day of the week.



The total transaction volume for the day was 102 billion Turkish liras (USD3.08 billion), and the overall market capitalization of the index was 8.38 trillion liras (USD235.6 billion). These figures highlight the substantial trading activity and market size amidst the sharp decline in index value.



As of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate was 33.4005, the EUR/TRY rate was 36.6825, and the GBP/TRY rate was 42.6295. These exchange rates indicate the current strength of the Turkish lira against major foreign currencies.



In the commodities market, the price of an ounce of gold was USD2,407.89, while Brent crude oil was priced around USD76.50 per barrel. These commodity prices reflect ongoing trends in global markets, influencing both investment and economic conditions in Türkiye.

