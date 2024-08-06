TRREB: Buyer Activity Increases Slightly In July

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area (GTA) home sales in July 2024 were up compared to July 2023. While sales were up from last year, buyers continued to benefit from more choice in the GTA marketplace, with annual growth in new listings outstripping that of sales. The better-supplied meant that buyers also benefitted from a slight relief in selling prices on average.



“It was encouraging to see an uptick in July sales relative to last year. We may be starting to see a positive impact from the two of Canada rate cuts announced in June and July. Additionally, the cost of borrowing is anticipated to decline further in the coming months. Expect sales to accelerate as buyers benefit from lower monthly mortgage payments,” said TRREB President Jennifer Pearce.

GTA REALTORS® reported 5,391 home sales through TRREB's MLS® System in July 2024 – a 3.3 per cent increase compared to 5,220 sales reported in July 2023. New listings entered into the MLS® System amounted to 16,296 – up by 18.5 per cent year-over-year. On a seasonally adjusted basis, July sales and new listings edged lower compared to June.

The MLS® Home Price Index Composite benchmark was down by approximately five per cent on a year-over-year basis in July 2024. The average selling price of $1,106,617 was down by 0.9 per cent over the July 2023 result of $1,116,950. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, both the MLS® HPI Composite and the average selling price were up slightly compared to June 2024.

“As more buyers take advantage of more affordable mortgage payments in the months ahead, they will benefit from the substantial build-up in inventory. This will initially keep home prices relatively flat. However, as inventory is absorbed, market conditions will tighten in the absence of a large-scale increase in home completions, ultimately leading to a resumption of price growth,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.

"Innovation in new home construction must continue. TRREB applauds Toronto City Council's decision to consult with the province on adopting single egress stair requirements in the building code for multi-residential buildings up to four storeys. This would make it easier to create a variety of multi-family units large enough for families. Another important part of the housing formula is connection to public transit. We are very encouraged to hear that we are closer to an opening date for the Crosstown LRT and are looking forward to a firm announcement,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

















































READ THE FULL REPORT .

