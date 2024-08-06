EQS-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Schaeffler grows in challenging environment

Schaeffler grows in challenging market environment

Schaeffler Group increases revenue for the first six months by 2.0

percent at constant currency to 8,276

million euros (prior year: 8,208

million euros)

EBIT margin before special items declines to 6.3

percent (prior year: 7.6

percent)

Automotive Technologies generates double-digit growth at E-Mobility, Vehicle Lifetime Solutions as growth driver, Bearings & Industrial Solutions revenue and earnings decline

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A

activities at -91

million euros, affected by integration of Vitesco

Combined full-year guidance for 2024 adjusted Integration with Vitesco on track Herzogenaurach | August 6, 2024 | Schaeffler AG published its interim financial report for the first half of 2024 today. The Schaeffler Group's revenue for the first six months amounted to 8,276

million euros (prior year: 8,208

million euros). The 2.0

percent constant-currency increase in revenue was primarily attributable to higher volumes at the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division. The Automotive Technologies division contributed slight growth as well. The trend at the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division had an offsetting impact. Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 rose by 4.2

percent at constant currency to 4,191

million euros (prior year: 4,056

million euros). The 1.5

percent constant-currency growth at the Automotive Technologies division in the first six months was mainly attributable to higher volumes of the E-Mobility business division (BD) in the Europe and Americas regions. The constant-currency rise in revenue of 17.6

percent at the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division resulted particularly from the impact of volumes in the Independent Aftermarket business in the Europe and Americas regions. The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division reported a 3.9

percent constant-currency decline in revenue in the first half of 2024, largely due to the impact of volumes at the Industrial Automation sector cluster in the Europe region as well as the impact of volumes at the Wind sector cluster in the Greater China region. Trends at the Schaeffler Group's regions were mixed in the first six months. While the Europe (2.2

percent), Americas (5.7

percent), and Asia/Pacific (1.1

percent) regions reported constant-currency revenue growth, Greater China region revenue for the same period declined by 1.7

percent at constant currency. The Schaeffler Group generated 525

million euros (prior year: 624

million euros) in EBIT before special items in the first six months, representing an EBIT margin before special items of 6.3

percent (prior year: 7.6

percent). The decrease in EBIT margin before special items was due in particular to the performance of the Bearings & Industrial Solutions division as well as the income (loss) from equity-accounted investee Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Vitesco). “The Schaeffler Group once again performed well in a challenging market environment and increased its revenue in the transition year of the merger with Vitesco. The Automotive Technologies division reported double-digit growth rates at the E-Mobility business division, and the Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division made a strong contribution to group earnings in its most successful six months ever, partly offsetting the decline in revenue and earnings at Bearings & Industrial Solutions. The integration of Vitesco is on track. In light of the challenging environment, we continue to rely on diversification and resilience,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. Key financials of the Schaeffler Group



1st six months









2nd quarter



in €

millions

2024

2023

Change in %

2024

2023

Change in % Revenue

8,276

8,208

0.8

4,191

4,056

3.3 . at constant currency









2.0









4.2 EBIT before special items 1

525

624

-15.8

204

289

-29.4 . in % of revenue

6.3

7.6

-

4.9

7.1

- Free cash flow 2

-91

29

-

75

103

-





























06/30/2024

12/31/2023

Change in %











Shareholders' equity 3

3,917

3,913

0.1











Net financial debt

4,920

3,189

54.3











Net financial debt to EBITDA ratio

before special items 1 LTM

2.4

1.5















Employees

83,990

83,362

0.8















1 Please refer to the interim financial report H1 2024, pp. 15 et seq., for the definition of special items. 2 Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities.

3 Including non-controlling interests.

Automotive Technologies – double-digit growth at E-Mobility

The Automotive Technologies division generated 3,534

million euros in revenue in the first half of 2024 (prior year: 3,508

million euros). The growth in revenue of 1.5

percent at constant currency was generated in the Europe and Americas regions. Structural changes in the Greater China region reduced local demand from foreign automobile manufacturers with operations in China and were partly offset by additional growth with local automobile manufacturers. The division outperformed global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (-0.2 percent) by 1.7

percentage points.[1] The E-Mobility BD reported double-digit growth rates in the Europe and Americas regions despite the delays in the ramp-up of the electric mobility market. The E-Mobility BD generated total constant-currency revenue growth of 10.3

percent during the reporting period. Its order intake amounted of 2.1

billion euros, already reaching the 2 to 3

billion euro range targeted for the full year. Revenue for the Engine & Transmission Systems and Chassis Systems BDs for the first six months was 0.4 and 0.3

percent below the prior year at constant currency. The Automotive Technologies division generated EBIT before special items of 161

million euros in the first half of the year (prior year: 176

million euros). The EBIT margin before special items for the same period amounted to 4.6

percent (prior year: 5.0

percent). The lower EBIT margin before special items was partly due to higher costs of customer projects, predominantly in research and development. Vehicle Lifetime Solutions – growth driver

The Vehicle Lifetime Solutions division generated 1,309

million euros in revenue in the first six months of 2024 (prior year: 1,129

million euros). The considerable constant-currency revenue growth of 17.6

percent was primarily attributable to a favorable impact of volumes. The prior year's adjustments to sales prices continued to favorably impact the revenue trend as well. The Europe region – the region generating the highest revenue – reported constant-currency revenue growth of 14.7

percent during the first half of 2024. Americas region revenue for the same period was 24.2

percent ahead of the prior year level at constant currency. The Greater China region reported 27.4

percent in additional revenue that resulted mainly from the increase in e-commerce business. The growth in the Asia/Pacific region, which generated 14.5

percent in additional revenue, was mainly attributable to the contribution made by the Koovers e-commerce platform that was acquired late in 2023. EBIT margin before special items amounted to 228

million euros (prior year: 163

million euros), representing a 40

percent increase and an EBIT margin before special items of 17.4

percent (prior year: 14.4

percent). The increase in EBIT margin before special items in the first half of 2024 resulted predominantly from the favorable impact of volumes and sales prices.

Bearings & Industrial Solutions – revenue and earnings decline

The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division generated 3,367

million euros in revenue in the first six months of the year (prior year: 3,556

million euros). The constant-currency decrease in revenue of 3.9 percent was mainly attributable to the impact of volumes in the Europe and Greater China regions. These trends were primarily the result of the weak market environment. Europe region revenue for the reporting period was down 6.5

percent at constant currency, primarily due to the market-driven decline in the Industrial Automation sector cluster. While the Americas region generated constant-currency revenue growth of 3.4

percent, Greater China region revenue was 7.9

percent below the prior year level at constant currency due to the local competitive situation in the Wind sector cluster. Asia/Pacific region revenue remained at the prior year level at constant currency. The Bearings & Industrial Solutions division generated 185

million euros in EBIT before special items during the reporting period (prior year: 290

million euros), representing an EBIT margin before special items of 5.5

percent (prior year: 8.2

percent). The decrease in EBIT margin before special items was mainly attributable to the impact of volumes and sales prices.

Key financials by division



1st six months









2nd quarter



in €

millions

2024

20231

Change in %

2024

2023

Change in % Automotive Technologies























Revenue

3,534

3,508

0.7

1,764

1,730

1.9 . at constant currency









1.5









2.2 EBIT before special items 2

161

176

-8.6

68

90

-24.1 . in % of revenue

4.6

5.0

-

3.9

5.2

-

Vehicle Lifetime Solutions























Revenue

1,309

1,129

16.0

684

548

24.8 . at constant currency









17.6









27.1 EBIT before special items 2

228

163

40.0

119

73

63.3 . in % of revenue

17.4

14.4

-

17.4

13.3

-

Bearings & Industrial Solutions























Revenue

3,367

3,556

-5.3

1,690

1,769

-4.5 . at constant currency









-3.9









-3.6 EBIT before special items 2

185

290

-36.3

42

131

-67.7 . in % of revenue

5.5

8.2

-

2.5

7.4

-

1 Prior year information presented based on

2024 segment structure.

2 Please refer to the interim financial report H1 2024, pp. 15 et seq., for the definition of special items.

Capital expenditures at prior year level

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities improved in the second quarter and, following -166

million euros in the first quarter, amounted to -91

million euros after six months (prior year: 29

million euros). This change from the prior year is due to the cost of integrating Vitesco and the resulting increase in interest paid. Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (Capex) of 418

million euros were flat with prior year (prior

year: 419

million euros). Capital expenditures amounted to 5.0

percent (prior

year: 5.1

percent) of revenue (capex ratio). “The Schaeffler Group closed a challenging first six months on a sound footing. Especially in this challenging environment, our focus is on consistent performance management. This also applies to the business we are taking over from Vitesco,” said Claus Bauer, CFO of the Schaeffler Group. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 263

million euros (prior

year: 266

million euros) in the first six months of 2024. Net income before special items amounted to 209

million euros (prior

year: 337

million euros). Earnings per common non-voting share amounted to 0.40 euros (prior year: 0.41 euros). The Schaeffler Group's net financial debt amounted to 4,920

million euros as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 3,189

million euros). The increase in financial debt is largely due to a loan from the European Investment Bank being drawn down in full and to the issuance of new bonds. The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio before special items increased to 2.4 as at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 1.5). The ratio of net financial debt to shareholders' equity (gearing ratio) as at that date amounted to 125.6

percent (December 31, 2023: 81.5

percent). The Schaeffler Group had a workforce of 83,990 employees worldwide as at June

30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: 83,362 employees). Combined guidance – adjustment for full year 2024

With the announcement of its consolidated financial statements 2023, Schaeffler

AG has issued a combined guidance for the full year 2024 that includes the Schaeffler Group's earnings for the first nine months and assumes full consolidation of Vitesco effective October 1, 2024. As a consequence of the adjustment of the earnings forecast of Vitesco announced on July 22, 2024, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has decided to also adjust the combined guidance for the full year 2024 for Schaeffler

AG.

Guidance Schaeffler Group

Revenue growth [2] Considerable revenue growth

(unchanged)



EBIT margin [3] 5 to 8%

(previously: 6 to 9%)



Free cash flow [4] 200 to 300

million euros

(previously: 300 to 400

million euros)

A voluntary outlook on the performance of the divisions is still omitted in the year of transition 2024.



[1] Includes content supplied by S&P Global Mobility© [IHS Markit Light Vehicle Production Forecast (Base), July 2024]. All rights reserved. [2] Constant-currency revenue growth compared to prior year [3] Before special items [4] Before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities



Integration with Vitesco on track

Along the path to creating a joint leading Motion Technology Company, Schaeffler and Vitesco have reached further key milestones with respect to integration in recent weeks. Following announcement of the organizational and leadership structure at the first level below the Executive Board in mid-March, the organizational structure was determined in more detail. Furthermore, the joint business plan was drawn up and preparations were made for joining the infrastructures. “The integration of Vitesco is progressing successfully. Our motto 'Stronger Together' is paying off. We are on the home stretch to merging the two companies effective October 1, 2024, as planned. With our four strong divisions and four regions, we will continue to consistently enhance our competitive ability and create the leading Motion Technology Company,” stated Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.

You can find press photos of the Board of Managing Directors here:







Forward-looking statements and projections Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.

Schaeffler Group – We pioneer motion The Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the field of motion technology for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO2-efficient drives, chassis solutions, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable – over the entire life cycle. The Motion Technology Company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of EUR 16.3

billion in 2023. With around 84,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family-owned companies and ranks among Germany's most innovative companies.

Contact

Dr. Axel Lüdeke

Head of Group Communications

& Public Affairs

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

phone:

+49 9132 82 8901

email:

...



Heiko Eber

Head of Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

phone:

+49 9132 82 88125

email:

...





Matthias Herms

Head of Communications Finance and Sustainability



Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

phone:

+49 9132 82 37314

email:

... Johann Eisenmann

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach

phone:

+49 9132 82 4440

email:

...

