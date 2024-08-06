SCCI Chief Regrets Dwindling Af-Pak Trade Volume

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business leader has regretted the plummeting trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan in recent years.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and President Fuad Ishaq linked the dwindling Pak-Afghan trade to the wrong policies of the government.

At a meeting with traders from Peshawar Cantonment, he noted the bilateral trade volume between the neighbours had slumped to $800 million from $3 billion.

Pakistan was earning foreign exchange worth $75 billion through human resources, of which $35 billion were coming through banking channels and $40 billion through other means, he explained.

The SCCI president also rejected the imposition of a fixed tax on traders, and asked the government to immediately withdraw the 'unnecessary and unjust' levy.

mud

Views: 0