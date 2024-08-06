AVACEN Medical Products Now Available To VA Health System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AVACEN Medical Logo

B&B Services Partnership Announced

- Thomas G. MuehlbauerCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVACEN Medical (AVACEN), a leading developer and of noninvasive, FDA-Cleared Class II thermotherapy medical devices, announced today that it has executed an agreement with B&B Health Services (B&B) to provide proprietary, patented, AVACEN products for listing on the B&B GSA Contract.The partnership focus will be to provide non-opioid pain relief and post-traumatic stress solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), comprised of 1,321 health facilities that serve over 9 million Veterans annually.Thomas Muehlbauer, Chairman and Founder of AVACEN Medical stated, "AVACEN was founded by two military families. We have always helped our military community whenever possible. Our dream has continuously been to have an AVACEN device available to all Veterans. The Company's exciting partnership with B&B also provides AVACEN with access to their VA experience and the contacts necessary to accelerate our progress towards reaching this dream.”According to Jonathan Berryhill, President & CEO of B&B,“We are pleased that AVACEN Medical is partnering with B&B Health Services. As a premier supplier to VA Hospitals and Clinics across the country, this partnership advances our commitment to bring best-in-class product lines to our customers. It also provides a compelling option to Veterans for non-opioid pain relief.”About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last five years, holds 18 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Anthony Shimkin, CEO at (888) 428-2236 x715 or ....About B&B Health Services: B&B Health Services is a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned & Native American Owned Small Business and GSA Contract Holder. They are a leading provider of medical services and products across the United States, specializing in medical management and consulting, as well as a comprehensive range of braces, stimulators, medical devices, prosthetics, and PPE. Founded in 2007, they are headquartered in Rogersville, AL. Contact: Jonathan Berryhill, CEO at: (256) 444.4740 or ....

Thomas G Muehlbauer

2007

+1 6194178239

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram