Age Concern Hampshire Calls For Volunteers To Support Local Communities

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire, a leading charity dedicated to supporting older individuals across Hampshire, is actively seeking volunteers to join their efforts in providing essential services and support to elderly residents.

Currently, Age Concern Hampshire is seeing increased demand for its services, making the call for volunteers more urgent than ever. Volunteers will be instrumental in enhancing the quality of life for older people by engaging directly with them and offering invaluable assistance across a variety of roles.

Volunteer positions are currently available across Age Concern Hampshire's various services including support roles at social groups in the Basingstoke area, opportunities at Care and Wellbeing Centres in Dibden, Yateley, Locks Heath, and New Milton, as well as community assistance with their Community Information Service, Form-Filling and Foot Care Clinics.

These services play a crucial role in maintaining interpersonal relationships, which help preserve cognitive function. Age Concern Hampshire reports that the innovative activities offered at these groups provide a sense of purpose for older adults and lead to positive physical and emotional health outcomes through social interaction.

Kate Harrison, Volunteer Coordinator at Age Concern Hampshire, said, "Volunteers are vital to our organisation. They bring enthusiasm, compassion, and a commitment to enhancing the lives of older people in our communities. We invite anyone interested in making a positive impact to consider volunteering with us."

These roles present meaningful chances to positively contribute to various aspects of community support, gain valuable experience, and make a real difference in the lives of older people. Volunteers will undergo comprehensive training, DBS checks, and receive continuous support to ensure they are fully prepared and equipped for their roles.

To express interest in volunteering or to find out more information about the available roles, please contact Age Concern Hampshire by calling 01962 868545 or by visiting their website: