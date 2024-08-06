War Update: 133 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Almost Third Of Them On Pokrovsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 133 combat engagements have been recorded along the entire front line in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, almost a third of them on the Pokrovsk axis.

Andrii Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, five combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv sector, with fighting raging near Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian invaders launched seven on the positions of Ukrainian forces. The invaders concentrated their main efforts on Petropavlivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Makiivka, Terny, Nevske, and the Serebriansky Forest.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults near Ivanodarivka, Verkhniokamianske, Pereizne, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk sector, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers carried out 26 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, and Niu-York.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 41 enemy assaults. The enemy concentrated their efforts on Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Persha Novoselivka, and Yasnobrodivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy outside Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy made seven attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian occupiers carried out four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane and Rozdolne, Donetsk region.

On the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Robotyne area.

In the Dnipro River sector, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks.

On August 5, Russian terrorists launched seven missile attacks against Ukraine, using ten missiles. The enemy also carried out 50 airstrikes, using 64 guided aerial bombs. Russian invaders launched 752 strikes using kamikaze drones and mounted 4,816 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian cities and villages, including 114 attacks using multiple rocket launchers.