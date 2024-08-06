Guwahati Flood Alert: Heavy Rains Submerge Roads And Homes, Normalcy Hit Hard (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Assam's capital, Guwahati, on Monday (August 5) received heavy rains resulting in widespread waterlogging and significant inconvenience for commuters and school students. The accumulation of rain water was reported on almost all peripheral roads in the city, causing people to be stranded in their for hours amidst heavy traffic. According to various reports, individuals returning from offices, school children, and even ambulances were stuck until late in the evening due to the inundated roads.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the Kamrup Metropolitan administration, which primarily encompasses Guwahati city, ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Tuesday. An official communique said, "In view of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati City, all educational institutes, both government and private, including colleges and coaching centres, will remain closed tomorrow within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area."

Waterlogging was particularly severe in areas such as Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, and Chatribari.

Several residents also experienced power cuts across various localities. Pallavi Deka, an assistant professor of political science at Handique Girls' College, described the chaos: "From my college, it took me around four hours to travel 6 km. I had to park my car on the road and walk for another hour to reach home around 11 pm. I have never seen such a situation in Guwahati."

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland in the coming days.

Taking to X, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah said, "Smart City smarting under unprecedented vikash it has seen since 2016. You can't use the flyovers if the roads below are flooded. Tall claims of development gone down the drain."

Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad also criticized the situation said, "It is unfortunate that common people are suffering due to the inefficiency of the minister concerned."