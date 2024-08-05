Dubai Rider Isabella Leslie Triumphs In Historic French Camel Race

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Aix Les Bains, a charming town in southern France, made history this weekend by hosting the first-ever International Camel Race in the country. The event was a resounding success, attracting 3,000 spectators, including several VIPs and esteemed representatives from the International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF).

Under the bright summer skies, the scenic racecourse provided a perfect backdrop for the event, which saw camels competing on a 300-meter track. This historic day marks an important milestone in solidifying camel racing in France and Europe, where camels are still considered rather exotic compared to the Middle East. As France hosts the Olympic Summer Games, this race served as a tribute to diversity in sports, celebrating a unique cultural blend and international spirit.

Among the participants were American Isabella Leslie, Jennifer Reggio, and French Coralie Viroulaud, three Dubai-trained jockeys decorated with wins in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Leslie crossed the finish line first, celebrating her second win.“To be honest, this race wasn't so much about winning. I just wanted to be here to promote the sport to a wider audience. Camels won my heart back in Dubai, and since then, I have been traveling from the US to the UAE to ride, train, and participate in races. I hope events like these help improve the popularity of the sport and make it more accessible to more people,” said Leslie.

Olivier Philipponneau, trainer of the French riders, added:“I truly appreciate the teams from overseas making the effort to compete here. We have to work together to grow the interest, and with growing interest comes more possibilities. We hope to send our French jockeys to races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia in the future. We are so pleased to also have H.H. Prince Fahad bin Jalawi Al Saud in attendance, strengthening our collaboration between the two countries.”

In addition to the races, the event featured a variety of cultural showcases and camel-related activities. Stands from the International Camel Racing Federation and the French Camel Federation provided global insights into the rich heritage and significance of camel racing.

This first International Camel Race in Aix Les Bains has paved the way for future events, promising to become a staple in the town's cultural and sporting calendar. The overwhelming success of the race has already sparked interest and anticipation for other races around the country, with plans underway to make them even grander and more inclusive.

About Aix-les-Bains: Aix-les-Bains, known for its stunning landscapes and thermal springs, is a charming town in southeastern France. It provides an idyllic setting for hosting unique and international events, further enriching its cultural heritage.

About the International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF): The International Camel Racing Federation (ICRF) is dedicated to promoting and regulating camel racing globally. It supports the development of the sport, ensuring fair competition and the preservation of its cultural significance.

About Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center: Founded in 2021, the Arabian Desert Camel Riding Center is the UAE's premier destination for camel riding classes. With two locations across the Emirates, ADCRC teaches riding classes for beginners, oganizes desert treks and is home to the all women camel racing team competing in C1 Championship as well as other races in the Middle East.