Praytell Wins Three New Travel Clients

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Praytell's practice has added three new destination marketing groups to its roster - Go Providence, Travel Portland and Visit Sacramento.



Go Providence (an arm of the Providence Warwick & Visitors Bureau) has hired Praytell for a multifaceted remit including social media, influencer marketing and earned media, with the goal of boosting travel to the Rhode Island city. Praytell has formally been named

US social media, influencer and PR agency of record for both leisure travel and meetings & conventions.



“Providence is a city full of impassioned big thinkers who have compelling and interesting stories to tell, and Praytell's innovative approach to communications make them the perfect organization to give these voices a national platform,” said Kristen Adamo, president & CEO of the convention & visitors bureau.



Following a competitive review, Praytell also won new business from Travel Portland (Oregon), which hired the firm to handle US PR and influencer relations for both leisure travel and meetings & conventions as agency of record.



Praytell has been charged with boosting Portland as a tourism destination by showcasing its character, diversity and tourist draws. Praytell will focus on both leisure travel and meetings & conventions.



“Travel Portland is thrilled to have the creative minds and brilliant innovators at Praytell as our agency of record to help us tell the stories of the people and places of Portland, Oregon,” said Marcus Hibdon, Travel Portland VP of communications.“There has never been a better time to visit the city of roses.”



Visit Sacramento is Praytell's third new travel client, which hired the agency to serve as PR agency of record for the US after working with the agency on a project basis. Praytell's overarching goal is to“shine a light on Sacramento's rich tapestry of people and places through strategic media relations programming."



“I'm very protective of our story - and who we entrust to tell it,” said Visit Sacramento COO Kari Miskit.

“From the moment we first spoke, the Praytell team just got it.”

