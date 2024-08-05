International Dispute Over Venezuelan Election Results Intensifies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union declared on August 4 that it does not recognize Nicolás Maduro's reelection.



This announcement came a day after seven European countries jointly demanded the release of election results in Venezuela.



This stance stems from the confirmation of the results by Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), which is led by a Maduro ally. There are significant doubts about the credibility of these results.



Despite the CNE's promise to publish the electoral protocols, they have failed to do so. This failure has rendered acknowledgment of the results announced on August 2 impossible.



The EU criticized any delay in releasing the full official results. They asserted that such a delay would only deepen concerns about their authenticity.







Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed the winner by the CNE , securing 51.95% of the vote, while his opponent, Edmundo González, garnered 43.18%.



However, the opposition vehemently contests these figures. They claim González won 67% of the vote, while Maduro got just 30%, according to an independent recount verified by several organizations.



This discrepancy is recognized by the EU as evidence that the results presented by the CNE do not substantiate Maduro's victory.



Furthermore, the EU expressed alarm over the increasing number of arbitrary arrests and the suppression of opposition in the context of Venezuelan street protests.

International Response to Venezuela's Political Crisis

On August 1, Maduro announced the arrest of over 1,200 individuals. The EU has called on Venezuelan authorities to halt arbitrary arrests and end repressions.



Additionally, they have urged the cessation of violent rhetoric against opposition and civil society members. They also called for the release of all political prisoners.



On August 3, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and Portugal collectively urged the release of the electoral records. This position was also echoed by Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.



Simultaneously, the United States, Panama, Costa Rica, Peru, Argentina, and Uruguay acknowledged the opposition's victory in the elections.



The political situation in Venezuela remains tense, as both national and international actors question the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.



The EU and other nations continue to advocate for a thorough and independent review of the election results.



In short, they seek to ensure the legitimacy of the elections and address the ongoing political crisis in the country.



This international dispute highlights global concerns over electoral integrity and democracy in Venezuela.

