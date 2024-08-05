(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- PATRICK BRYAN McFADDENNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author Patrick Bryan McFadden announces the release of his science fiction novel, "When Time Stood Still." This gripping tale follows the journey of Ryan "Hunter" Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who faces unimaginable loss and finds himself at the center of an interplanetary conflict.About the Book:"When Time Stood Still" is a science fiction novel that follows the life of Ryan "Hunter" Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who becomes entangled in an interplanetary conflict. After the tragic loss of his family, Hunter is recruited by extraterrestrial beings to help defend their planet from a hostile force. The story explores themes of grief, revenge, redemption, and the potential for good and evil in the face of adversity.The Gallagher Legacy:The Gallagher family, with roots in Ireland, settles in Pike County, Pennsylvania, establishing a coal mining legacy that spans generations.Hunter's Formative Years:Ryan is a skilled outdoorsman and athlete, earning the nickname "Hunter" due to his marksmanship and love of hunting. He also develops a relationship with Kelly, a girl from a wealthy family.A Twist of Fate at Prom:Hunter's prom night takes an unexpected turn when he defends Debra Lynne Pike from a disrespectful date, sparking a connection between them.Naval Aspirations and Blossoming Love:Hunter pursues his dream of becoming a Navy pilot while Debra Lynne attends Harvard Law School. Their relationship deepens, leading to marriage.Tragedy Strikes:Hunter's parents pass away, leaving him to inherit the family coal mine. He and Debra Lynne start a family, but their happiness is shattered when Debra Lynne, their son, and their dog are murdered in their home.Haunted by Grief and Guilt:Hunter is consumed by grief and guilt over his family's death, seeking solace in solitude and the company of his dog, Brady.A Fateful Encounter:Hunter's curiosity leads him to the mountaintop, where he encounters extraterrestrial beings from the planet Qtera who seek his help.Preparing for Interplanetary War:Hunter trains the Qteran military and devises a plan to launch a preemptive strike against their enemies, the Dexians.Operation Cave Dweller:Hunter and a team of Qteran soldiers infiltrate the Dexian command center while a simultaneous attack cripples the Dexian forces.A Second Chance and a New Beginning:Hunter returns to Earth, his memory of Qtera erased, and prevents his family's murder, altering his destiny and embracing a future with his loved ones.About the Author:Patrick Bryan currently resides in the Ozark area of Arkansas. He holds a BS in Security Management and an MBA with a minor in Organizational Development. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he became Executive Director for a large Department of Emergency Services. He later worked as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, conducting infrastructure vulnerability assessments in Washington D.C., and Virginia. Bryan also led a review of the Washington D.C. Department of Emergency Management's disaster response capabilities. His last role was liaison for the National Fraternal Order of Police, providing force protection assistance. He authored "Code Red" and "From Dawn to Midnight,".Availability:Available on Amazon , "When Time Stood Still" is a science fiction novel that explores interplanetary warfare.Contact Information:For more information, interviews, or inquiries, please contact:

