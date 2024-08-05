Russian Combat Drone Hits Private House In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of August 5, a Russian combat drone hit a residential house in a village of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community in the Chernihiv region. The woman miraculously survived.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National in the Chernihiv region, according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, Russian invaders hit a residential house in a village of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with an attack drone," the statement said.

According to police, the explosion damaged the roof and windows of the house, as well as the fence around it. The owner was doing her housework at the time of the attack. She miraculously survived.

Police recorded the aftermath of the attack and collected evidence of another Russian war crime.

Police officers of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Police Department opened criminal proceedings over the attack on the private house under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 4, Russian troops fired 20 times from various types of weapons at the border area of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in a total of 59 explosions.