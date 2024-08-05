Lithuanian Government Allocates Almost EUR 9M To Support Ukrainian Refugees
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian government last week allocated almost 9 million euros to help Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Monday by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT .
The government of Lithuania allocated 8.7 million euros of the funds borrowed on behalf of the state to the Ministry of Social Security and Labour to help Ukrainian refugees and almost 10,000 euros was allocated to the health Ministry. The funds will be used for child benefits, social assistance for schoolchildren, social payouts, to partially cover heating and water costs, for housing rental support, etc.
Read also: Bulgaria
extends support program for Ukrainian refugees until 202
According to the Social Security and Labour Ministry, Lithuania has allocated over 114 million euros from the state budget to help Ukrainian people in Lithuania.
According to the central Bank of Lithuania, Ukrainian refugees generated around 1 percent of the country's GDP last year.
As reported, as of April 2024, Lithuania's support for Ukraine amounted to about one billion euros, of which about 610 million euros was military aid.
Photo credit: @GitanasNauseda
MENAFN05082024000193011044ID1108519597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.