Lithuanian Government Allocates Almost EUR 9M To Support Ukrainian Refugees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian last week allocated almost 9 million euros to help Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Monday by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT .

The government of Lithuania allocated 8.7 million euros of the funds borrowed on behalf of the state to the of Social Security and Labour to help Ukrainian refugees and almost 10,000 euros was allocated to the Ministry. The funds will be used for child benefits, social assistance for schoolchildren, social payouts, to partially cover heating and water costs, for housing rental support, etc.

According to the Social Security and Labour Ministry, Lithuania has allocated over 114 million euros from the state budget to help Ukrainian people in Lithuania.

According to the central Bank of Lithuania, Ukrainian refugees generated around 1 percent of the country's GDP last year.

As reported, as of April 2024, Lithuania's support for Ukraine amounted to about one billion euros, of which about 610 million euros was military aid.

Photo credit: @GitanasNauseda