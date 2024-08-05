Kuwait Airways Suspends Flights To, From Bangladesh Amid Unrest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Airways announced on Monday the suspension of flights to and from Bangladesh due to growing security unrest in Bangladesh.

In a press statement, Kuwait Airways indicated that further updates would be provided as the situation evolves.

The cancelation was in response to widespread protests in Bangladesh against ousted prime Hasina and her government, which have been erupted as student demonstrations demanding reforms to the civil service quota system. (end)

md









