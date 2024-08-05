UK Premier: Standing Army Of Police Will Tackle Violent Protests

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- UK Premier Sir Keir Starmer stated Monday that a standing of specialist officers will be set up to deal with violent protests in UK towns and cities.

Starmer's announcement came after an emergency response meeting - known as Cobra - gathering ministers, civil servants, the police and intelligence officers.

"There are a number of actions that came out of the meeting. The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them," the premier said after the Cobra meeting.

"The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning. I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law."

He, furthermore, laid it bare that the criminal law applies online as well as offline.

"So, if you're inciting violence, it doesn't matter whether it's online or offline," he added.

"And therefore I expect, just as in relation to those that are directly participating on the streets, for there to be arrests and charging and prosecution."

The PM's spokesman said the government is working with social media platforms to ensure disinformation is removed - but more could be done.

Social media companies have a responsibility to ensure disinformation is removed, and they will be held to account, he added.

The Premier vowed that the government would not tolerate violence against Muslim communities in the country.

"Whatever the apparent motivation, this is not protest, it is pure violence and we will not tolerate attacks on mosques or our Muslim communities."

The protests follow a stabbing attack in Southport last week in which three children attending a dance class were killed.

A hotel housing asylum seekers was targeted near Rotherham town on Sunday.

The disorder lasted for more than three hours, ending at about 00:30 BST on Monday when the crowd was dispersed.

While no one inside the hotel was reported injured, police said, the lives of occupants had been put at risk.

Police have vowed to track down those responsible for violent disorder outside another hotel in Tamworth, Staffordshire, during which petrol bombs and fireworks were thrown at officers.

The rioting broke out on Sunday night after a crowd gathered at a Holiday Inn Express.

Overnight, police patrols have been gathering evidence, with drones and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) covering the areas.

More than 400 people have been arrested since riots on 30th July.

A number of businesses were attacked and set on fire in Belfast on Saturday following an anti-immigration protests.

Some Belfast business owners "have seen their entire livelihood wiped out in one night of sickening violence",

Protesters attempted to march to the Belfast Islamic Centre in south Belfast - but were prevented from getting there by the police. The centre had received a big number of threatening messages over the weekend.

Four men have been charged with different offences linked to Saturday's disorder and they are due in court on Monday. (end)

