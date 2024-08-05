Government Communication Forum Hosts Minister Of Transport
Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- transport Minister
Wissam Tahtamouni and Minister of government
Communications Muhannad Mubaideen will meet on Tuesday with media
representatives at 11 am entitled "The Transport Sector in Jordan: Reality and Challenges."
The meeting is part of the Government Communication Forum, which hosts officials who talk to the media about general issues and topics.
The meeting will focus on the transport strategy for 2024-2028 and outcomes and its connection to the economic modernisation vision.
It will also focus on the most prominent projects and achievements in transport in all its forms, the Red Sea crisis and the proposed solutions to overcome it.
