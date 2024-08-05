Researchfirst Proudly Donates To Thrive Mat-Su On Behalf Of MTA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResearchFirst is delighted to announce its donation to Thrive Mat-Su on behalf of Matanuska Association (MTA). This contribution underscores MTA's ongoing support for Thrive Mat-Su, a pivotal organization dedicated to reducing youth substance misuse and improving community wellness in the Mat-Su Borough.

Thrive Mat-Su is a non-profit organization focused on fostering community wellness and resilience. Through a variety of programs, Thrive Mat-Su addresses critical issues such as mental health, substance abuse prevention, and overall well-being. By engaging local residents, promoting healthy lifestyles, and providing essential resources, Thrive Mat-Su plays a vital role in building a stronger, healthier community.

This donation will bolster Thrive Mat-Su's capacity to deliver impactful programs and extend their reach throughout the community. The support aligns seamlessly with MTA's history of community involvement and dedication to local development.

“We are honored to support Thrive Mat-Su and the exceptional work they are doing in the Mat-Su Borough. This donation reflects our shared commitment with MTA to foster community health and resilience. We believe that by supporting Thrive Mat-Su, we are investing in a brighter future for the entire community,” said Ellis Hill, President of ResearchFirst.

“We are deeply proud to find innovative ways to give back to our community,” said Michael Burke, CEO of MTA.“Our partnership with Thrive Mat-Su exemplifies our commitment to supporting local initiatives that advance health and well-being.”

“Thrive Mat-Su envisions a community where individuals thrive through healthy substance use choices. By strengthening social connections for Mat-Su youths, we aim to replace disconnection and challenges with hope, purpose, and community support. Our primary prevention approach focuses on enhancing protective factors through positive peer and adult relationships, amplifying youth voices, and engaging the community in support of our young people,” said Stephanie Allen, Executive Director of United Way of Mat-Su and Coalition Director for Thrive Mat-Su.

“The support from MTA will allow us to serve more young people at a crucial time of development, offer more variety and choice in our activities, and improve the quality of our programs through utilizing the expertise of local youth program professionals and developing our volunteers and youth leaders. We are thrilled and extremely grateful for this support,” Stephanie added.

About ResearchFirst:

ResearchFirst, Inc. ( ) is a market research and consulting firm specializing in telecommunications. Since 1987, they have helped clients understand markets through primary research and sales optimization, and have organized telecom conferences on broadband services, consumer services, and sales operations.

About Matanuska Telecom Association (MTA):

MTA ( ) is a member-owned cooperative providing telecommunications services to Alaska's Matanuska Valley and beyond, dedicated to enhancing the lives of its members through reliable service and community engagement.

About Thrive Mat-Su:

Thrive Mat-Su ( ) is a non-profit organization focused on improving the well-being of the Mat-Su Valley community through programs addressing mental health, substance abuse prevention, and overall community wellness.

