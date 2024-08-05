Maharashtra Skill University To Provide Rs 3 Lakh To 50 New Entrepreneurs Annually

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Aug 5 (KNN)

In a significant move to foster entrepreneurship in the state, the Maharashtra State Skill University has unveiled a new initiative aimed at supporting aspiring business owners.

The university has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state to implement the Academy of Maharashtra Research Upliftment and Training (AMRIT) scheme.

Under this program, 50 selected entrepreneurs will each receive assistance of Rs 3 lakh, providing crucial support during the critical early stages of their business ventures.

The Skill University will be responsible for selecting these 50 new entrepreneurs fr0m across the state on an annual basis.

Vice Chancellor Apoorva Palkar emphasised the importance of this initiative, stating, "Often, a paucity of funds is a significant obstacle when starting a new business.

Through this scheme, we aim to surmount that hurdle." The financial assistance will be distributed as monthly installments of Rs 25,000 over the course of a year, offering sustained support during the initial phase of business setup.

The AMRIT scheme is part of a broader effort by both the state and central governments to promote entrepreneurship.

Palkar noted that the state government has also launched the Chief Minister's Youth Work Training Scheme, providing additional opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the Union government's recent budget includes various provisions and schemes for young entrepreneurs, which will be actively promoted within the state.

Interested individuals can find detailed information about the AMRIT scheme and submit their applications through the official website:

This initiative represents a significant step towards nurturing innovation and economic growth in Maharashtra, potentially paving the way for a new generation of successful businesses in the state.

(KNN Bureau)

