Khost Volleyball Players Demand Standard Stadium

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Volleyball players on Monday complained about the lack of a standard ground in southeastern Khost province, asking the to pay attention to the problem.

Bilal, a volleyball player, told Pajhwok Afghan News the government should support volleyball like other sports.

He said:“Lack of a standard is a big problem, but if a standard stadium is built for the players, they will practice well and have good achievements”.

Atiqullah Mandozai, another volleyball player, said there were talented players in Khost and if provided a chance, they could play in under 19 and national teams.

“Our players have good achievements, but we ask the government to build a standard stadium to support athletes”: he added.

Meanwhile, volleyball fans said after cricket, volleyball's fans were increasing day by day in the province.

“Volleyball is now played on grounds owned by local residents, which are very small and substandard”, Kamran, a volleyball fan, explained.

Kamran said:“Volleyball has a lot of fans in Khost and many people come to watch the game, so we ask authorities to build a standard stadium”.

Taibuddin, another fan, said:“Must people come to watch the volleyball game, suitable stadiums have been built for other games, but not for volleyball”.

Meanwhile, Head of Sports Ataullah Kadwal also admitted that there was no standard volleyball stadium in the province.

According to him, a sports complex has been approved which will have many facilities for other sports also.

“This complex will have a good gymnasium, a football stadium and a sauna, a gym and everything else. The budget has been determined and it will take 14 months to be completed”: Kadwal told Pajhwok.

Eight best teams of the province participated in volleyball tournaments organized for the purpose of bringing the youth away from drugs and uniting them.

