AI Is An Important Weapon In Generating Knowledge, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Communications Muhannad Mubaideen Monday said "AI is an important weapon in generating knowledge and a technical tool that facilitates researchers' access to information and data."Mubaideen sponsored the Artificial Intelligence for Peace and Human Dignity organised by the Catholic Centre for Studies and in Jordan in cooperation with the Foundation for Educational Activities in Europe.Mubaideen said, "We have begun to see models of artificial intelligence programmes and applications capable of imitating voices and creating images of unreal characters, which is a challenge for the media."He added that AI cannot "develop morals and attitudes, as this all depends on family upbringing and moral education," urging a balance between knowledge, morals and values.He called on Jordanians to interact with the electoral scene and participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, which will be reflected in the community's interaction with the electoral process and contribute more to finding solutions to its problems "so that our homeland becomes more secure and immune."The Catholic Centre for Studies and Media Director, Father Rifaat Badr, said AI "should not be used for political or economic gain but to protect human dignity."Knight of the Holy Sepulcher Majdi Badr said, "Jordan pays great attention to religious and archaeological tourist sites to upgrade them."