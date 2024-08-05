Fedex Cares Event Supports And Connects Female Athletes

MENAFN - 3BL) On May 2, over 30 FedEx Cares volunteers partnered with University of Memphis student to deliver 350 sports bras to the Lady Warriors at Booker T. Washington (BTW) Jr/Sr High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

The delivery was made possible through the FLY:FWD program, which aims to inspire girls, boost self-esteem, and empower success on and off the field. Studies show that girls who participate in athletics are more likely to make good grades and graduate from high school.

Volunteers and students engaged in a series of teambuilding exercises while being joined by two University of Memphis Lady Tigers - Camber Hayes (Soccer) and Mi'Asia Bergmann (Track & Field). The college athletes, part of the new NIL relationship , encouraged the young women to chase their dreams, be present, and stay active.

