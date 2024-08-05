Numem At The Future Of Memory And Storage 2024 (FMS)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Numem CEO Jack Guedj

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 -- Numem, the pioneering provider disrupting the AI Memory Landscape with Low Power/High Memory Chip/Chiplets, is excited to announce that their CEO Jack Guedj will discuss cutting-edge memory solutions at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) on August 7, 2024, at the Santa Clara Center, CA. We invite you to join us for this insightful session. Numem is also exhibiting and looking forward to your visit at our booth #644.. Date / Time : August 7 Wednesday at 9:45 am. Place : Santa Clara Convention Center @OMEM-202-1. Session : Memory for AI Solutions. Topics : NuRAM SmartMem Memory Subsystem - Disrupting the AI Memory Landscape from Edge to Data Center. This session will address today's AI memory challenges and how Numem's solutions can enable to overcome these with its state-of-the-art low-power NuRAM SmartMem Memory Chip/Chiplets. Numem NuRAM's memory is 2.5X smaller in area and up to 8000X lower power than SRAM. It is ideally suited for low-power AI Edge devices and for Data Centers as it scales up to bandwidth in excess of HBM DDR while preserving low power. All of this with the addition of non-volatility for instant-on and data retention without power backup. About Numem Numem, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is the leading provider of Memory Subsystem Chip/Chiplet and IP based on proven foundry MRAM process. Numem's patented NuRAM technology enables best in class power/performance and reliability and offers SRAM like performance with 2.5x smaller area and up to 8000x lower leakage power. Numem's SmartMem subsystem technology significantly improves performance and endurance as well as ease-of-use and reliability for high-volume deployment. NuRAM SmartMem enables ultra-low power, high bandwidth memory for AI applications from Edge devices to Data Centers where it enables ultra-high bandwidth at a much reduced power compared to SRAM and HBM DDR.

