FIRST RESERVE ANNOUNCES PROMOTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn. and HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reserve, a leading global private equity firm focused on investing across energy, utility, and general industrial end-markets, today announced the of Rohit Agarwal to Vice President, effective June 30, 2024.

Mr. Agarwal joined First Reserve in 2020 and serves as an important member of the firm's private equity investment team. He has made significant contributions to a number of investment funds and portfolio companies, including Refuel, USA DeBusk and Hoover Circular Solutions. Previously, he was part of the Energy & Power investment banking division at Piper Sandler, formerly known as Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler. Mr. Agarwal holds a B.B.A. and a Master's in Financial Management from Texas A&M University.

The First Reserve Managing Partners commented, "As a firm, our success is underpinned by our approach to developing and empowering a homegrown, best-in-class team and culture that prioritizes partnership, collaboration and a deep understanding of the Evolving Energy Economy. Rohit exemplifies our approach to creating value for our investors and the businesses we partner with. He has been a valuable member of our investment team since joining First Reserve in 2020, and we congratulate him on this exciting milestone as he continues to take on a larger role within our firm."

