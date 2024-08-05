Innovative Health Sciences Expands Commercialization Team To Market Insignistm Syringe Infusion System After Receiving FDA Clearance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vice President of Sales Justyn Okoniewski will seek to increase share for IHS's highly accurate syringe infusion system.

CHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Sciences ("IHS" or the "Company"), a medical device company that creates state-of-the-art drug infusion solutions, announced today the expansion of its commercialization team to market the InsignisTM Syringe Infusion System. The System was cleared by FDA on March 1, 2024, and features a 13.5psi mechanical syringe driver and a highly accurate selectable rate flow control device (for intravenous and subcutaneous use), which brings affordable, effective, convenient infusion for patients in a variety of settings, including ambulatory, hospital, clinic, and home. As Vice President of Sales, Justyn Okoniewski will accelerate business growth and commercialization.

Insignis is the first combination of an intravenous and subcutaneous non-electric infusion pump created for use with a highly accurate selectable rate flow control device. The InsignisTM system brings a fresh, novel approach to the forefront of the infusion industry defined by convenience, safety, innovation, and autonomy as for SCIg patients are now empowered to select, titrate, and modify the flow rate in real-time. This revolutionary improvement in infusion technology is dramatically altering the infusion therapy experience by finally finding a solution to painful site reactions. With Insignis, patients can mitigate, reduce, and even prevent the occurrence of common site reactions.

Justyn brings over ten years of infusion expertise to the team both in the intravenous and subcutaneous markets. He has worked closely and extensively with providers, suppliers, and distributors and will leverage his knowledge and contact base to contribute to IHS' sales strategy.

"With the FDA clearance for our unique approach to delivering medications, including the novel tapered flow technique, we're on the cusp of shifting the paradigm in our field, making critical infusions more comfortable, affordable, and accessible than ever," said Andrew Sealfon, Founder and Chairman at Innovative Health Sciences. "I'm excited to welcome Justyn to the team where he will help lead IHS into the next phase of development and growth."

"I'm thrilled to join Innovative Health Sciences team at this exciting time. IHS is at the forefront of revolutionizing infusion technology. Our solutions offer a unique combination of portability, cost-effectiveness, and precision that have the potential to significantly improve patient care and quality of life," said Justyn Okoniewski, Vice President of Sales at IHS. "I'm eager to lead our sales efforts in bringing these innovative solutions to healthcare providers and patients worldwide, and making a meaningful difference in infusion therapy."

The recently cleared infusion system consists of a syringe based, non-electric portable 13.5psi constant pressure syringe driver with carrying case and a state-of-the-art intravenous or subcutaneous selectable rate flow control device. For the intravenous administration of medication(s), the InsignisTM Intravenous (IV) Controller includes a selectable rate flow dial and tubing for direct connection to an IV catheter. For the administration of 20% subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIg) solutions, the OneSettTM Subcutaneous Administration Set includes a selectable rate flow controller, connected directly to an administration set comprised of one (1) to up to four (4) 26 gauge needle set configurations that meet the drug manufacturer's maximum flow rate limits in all configurations. This smaller needle means less pain while still maintaining maximum flow rate performance. The flow rate directly indicated on the dial is delivered to each needle site – no calculation required! IHS also offers generic, newly improved 26-gauge subcutaneous needle sets as well as the Q-ControllerTM Subcutaneous Administration Set (currently only available in EU) for the infusion of 10% IgG medications such as Hyqvia® for up to 300ml/hr to each site. For additional information on the FDA clearance, please visit this website:

About Innovative Health Sciences

New York-based Innovative Health Sciences, LLC provides breakthrough solutions to the infusion healthcare market. IHS' approach is patient-centric and future-oriented; our goal is to provide the highest quality of life by empowering the patient to take control of their infusion. IHS is successfully taking the confusion out of the infusion for all parties in the industry: clinicians, pharmacists, and most importantly, patients. The InsignisTM System is FDA cleared for marketing in USA, CE Mark approved, and MDSAP and ISO 13485 certified.

