The Nussbaum Center For Entrepreneurship Welcomes New Board Member

- Lisa HazlettGREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced the addition of Odell Cleveland to its Board of Directors.In addition to being a published author, Odell Cleveland is responsible for the day-to-day management of the 7,000 person membership at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina and president of Cal Tee Solutions LLC, which for the past decade has served as a conduit for business solutions to social ills. He is a frequent keynote speaker at faith-based and community workshops and conferences. Community and political leaders regularly seek his advice.“Odell brings a wealth of expertise and insight,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO.“Our board serves not only as a governance body, but as valued advisors on our mission and strategic activities.”Lisa Hazlett, NCFE's President, noted that:“As we expand our capacity and resources with our new shared use kitchen and The Steelhouse , it's gratifying to have the support of board members who are deeply engaged in the physical and spiritual health of our community.”About the Nussbaum CenterThe Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: .

