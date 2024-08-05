Philippines, Vietnam Coast Guards To Hold First Joint Drills

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: The Philippines and Vietnam coast guards will hold joint exercises this week, Manila said Monday, in the first such drills between the countries in dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea.

China claims most of the strategic waterway -- despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no basis -- and the Philippines, Vietnam and several other nations claim various islands, islets, reefs and shoals.

Vietnam's 91-metre CSB 8002 ship will conduct the manoeuvres with a Filipino coast guard ship near Manila Bay on Friday, at the end of a five-day visit, Philippine coast guard spokesman Armando Balilo said during an arrival ceremony for the visiting vessel.

"This is important because it shows that two countries with problems related to the West Philippine Sea can come to an agreement," Balilo said, using the Philippine term for parts of the disputed South China Sea that are claimed by Manila.

The coast guard said the Philippines' 83-metre BRP Gabriela Silang will take part in the joint exercises.

They will involve training on search and rescue, and fire and explosion prevention, Balilo said.

Chinese and Philippine ships have clashed in the crucial waterway -- through which trillions of dollars of trade passes annually -- with escalating confrontations fuelling fears of a conflict that could drag in the United States, a Manila ally.

In a January visit to Vietnam by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, the two countries agreed to boost coastguard cooperation in the South China Sea and "peacefully solve incidents at sea".

Vietnam's defence ministry last week said the Manila port call had "profound political significance".

The visit was an opportunity for both coast guard forces to "promote comprehensive cooperation (and) improve law enforcement ability at sea... to contribute to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and safety in the relevant sea area and in the region", it said in a statement.