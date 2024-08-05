Jordan, Malaysia Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, Monday received a Malaysian delegation, led by Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad bin Ab Rahman and discussed prospects of cooperation and coordination in military fields.They also talked about regional and international developments that impact the interests of the on both countries.Huneiti outlined future plans to enhance joint cooperation through agreements, military exercises and courses to develop defense systems and boost capabilities.Rahman highlighted his country's strong ties with Jordan, commending the Kingdom's key role in combating terrorism and extremism, and its efforts to bring about regional security and stability.They also went over presentations on the modernization and development of the Jordan Armed Forces, aligning with the nature of regional developments.