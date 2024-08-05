Bangladesh PM Resigns, Flees Country
Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- Bangladesh's Prime Minister sheikh
Hasina has resigned and fled the country following weeks of deadly demonstrations, an army
source confirmed Monday.
In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government
will take over, and urged calm.
Thousands of protesters
stormed the prime minister's office in Dhaka on Monday after a source close to Hasina confirmed she had left amid massive demonstrations calling for her ouster.
Bangladesh 24 channel
aired footage of crowds storming Hasina's official residence and waving in celebration.
Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, and won a fourth term in elections in January.
The demonstrations began a month ago over a controversial job quota system, and the government responded by closing universities as police and the military moved against protesters.
