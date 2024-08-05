عربي


Bangladesh PM Resigns, Flees Country


8/5/2024 9:20:29 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 5 (Petra) -- Bangladesh's Prime Minister sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the country following weeks of deadly demonstrations, an army source confirmed Monday.
In an address to the nation, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced that an interim government will take over, and urged calm.
Thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister's office in Dhaka on Monday after a source close to Hasina confirmed she had left amid massive demonstrations calling for her ouster.
Bangladesh 24 channel aired footage of crowds storming Hasina's official residence and waving in celebration.
Hasina, 76, has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, and won a fourth term in elections in January.
The demonstrations began a month ago over a controversial job quota system, and the government responded by closing universities as police and the military moved against protesters.

MENAFN05082024000117011021ID1108518222


Jordan News Agency

