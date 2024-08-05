Fullpath Approved As Vendor For Jaguar Land Rover's Dealership Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpath, the automotive industry's leading enhanced customer data and marketing engine, is proud to announce its approval as an official vendor for Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Digital Certified Program for car dealerships. This certification marks a significant milestone for Fullpath, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of AI-powered, data activation solutions in the automotive sector.

Fullpath's customer data platform consolidates siloed data sources and activates advanced datasets to deliver personalized customer experiences through sophisticated AI and marketing automation. By integrating with JLR's Digital Certified Program, Fullpath aims to enhance the customer journey, driving greater engagement, retention, and satisfaction for Jaguar and Land Rover customers. Further, these customers will qualify for MLCDG (Modern Luxury Co-Op Demand Generation) Funds from the JLR program.

"This approval is a testament to our innovative solutions and our commitment to helping automotive dealerships thrive."

"We are thrilled to join Jaguar Land Rover's esteemed program," said Mike DeCecco, Vice President of Business Development at Fullpath. "This approval is a testament to the innovative solutions we offer and our commitment to helping automotive dealerships thrive in an increasingly competitive market. We look forward to working closely with JLR dealerships to unlock new levels of customer insight and engagement."

Jaguar Land Rover, known for its luxury vehicles and commitment to excellence, requires its vendors to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Fullpath's approval signifies its compliance with these rigorous standards and its ability to provide valuable tools that support dealership success.

About Fullpath

Fullpath (formerly AutoLeadStar) is the automotive industry's leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Fullpath enables dealers to turn their first-party data into customers for life by unifying siloed data sources and activating the data to create exceptional, hyper-personalized customer experiences through AI-powered marketing automation.

