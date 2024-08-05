Continuum Powders Bolsters Executive Team With New CMO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renette Youssef, CMO

Top sustainable metal powders company strengthens expertise to accelerate strategic go-to-market planning and quickly increase share

HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Continuum Powders , the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders, today announced the expansion of the company's executive leadership team with the addition of Renette Youssef as the new chief marketing officer. Ms. Youssef will employ her strategic foresight, innovative leadership, and relentless dedication to reshaping brands to rapidly boost Continuum Powders' market share and corporate valuation.Continuum Powders hired Ms. Youssef shortly after Rob Higby joined as the new chief executive officer, marking a significant increase in commercialization expertise for the company. She will be responsible for strengthening Continuum Powders' brand presence, enhancing customer engagement, and driving lead generation efforts. Additionally, Renette will lead the company's branding and messaging around sustainable metal powders being the future of advanced manufacturing versus constrained and limited virgin metal feedstocks. By leveraging data-driven marketing strategies and fostering strong industry partnerships, she aims to expand the company's market reach and solidify Continuum Powders' position as a leader in the industry.”I am honored to join Continuum Powders and excited about the opportunity to work with such a dynamic and innovative team to drive growth,” stated Ms. Youssef.“I look forward to leveraging my experience in strategic marketing and brand development to drive our company's growth and enhance our global market presence.”With more than 15 years of experience in building successful technology brands, Ms. Youssef is known for her strategic vision, innovative leadership, and dedication to reshaping brand-audience connections. She has deep expertise in transforming and maturing brands to reach new audiences and capture market share in emerging industries, including elevating a tech brand's revenue to more than $100+ million and redefining market expansion strategies. She joins Continuum Powders from Velo3D, where she served as chief marketing officer and was responsible for quadrupling the company's revenue.“Renette is an absolute marketing superstar with a unique ability to effectively articulate game-changing, next-generation technology offerings,” stated Rob Higby, chief executive officer of Continuum Powders.“Continuum has been converting advanced manufacturing thought leaders to our OptiPowder offerings on a daily basis based on our powder quality, our service level, and our unmatched carbon reduction story. Renette is the ideal person to lead Continuum Powders, and our industry, as we realize the fundamental benefits of reduced cost, tax and carbon credits, and reducing the carbon footprint, that Continuum's offerings enable for each of our customers.”Continuum Powder's technology offers a distinct advantage over traditional metal powder delivery and service methods by providing a streamlined powder lifecycle management process that significantly reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions. Investors recognize the transformative potential of Continuum's approach, which delivers high-quality, cost-competitive metal powders while minimizing environmental impact.Continuum Powders is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a global private equity firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.For more information on Continuum Powders products and service details, visit###About Continuum PowdersContinuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States and Singapore. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders' nearly carbon-free powder materials.Continuum Powders is the only company that can combine industry-leading quality with extreme alloy flexibility, supply chain independence, and cost competitiveness while dramatically reducing carbon footprint versus traditional powders. For more information on Continuum Powders products, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a global private equity and infrastructure investment firm focused on industrial decarbonization. Founded in 2017, Ara Partners seeks to build and scale companies with significant decarbonization impact across the industrial and manufacturing, chemicals and materials, energy efficiency and green fuels, and food and agriculture sectors. The company operates from offices in Houston, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Dublin. Ara Partners closed its third private equity fund in December 2023 with over $2.8 billion in capital commitments. As of December 31, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $6.2 billion of assets under management.For more information about Ara Partners, please visit .

