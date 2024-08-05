Nomadic revolutionizes business travel

(MENAFN) Nomadic, a United Arab Emirates-based start-up, is revolutionizing business by streamlining the complexities of short-term travel compliance and documentation. Launched by the United States-based Fragomen, a global leader in immigration services, Nomadic addresses the intricate challenges associated with international travel for business purposes.



The platform was developed to simplify the management of business travel by creating comprehensive travel profiles, automating application processes, and ensuring that all necessary travel permissions remain valid. "I have long believed that Fragomen needed a solution for comprehensive management of short-term global travel programs. Nomadic is that solution," states Brendan Ryan, co-founder of Nomadic.



The inception of Nomadic draws from Fragomen’s extensive experience and Ryan’s deep understanding of immigration matters. As a partner in Fragomen, Ryan has been involved in various immigration issues including work permits and permanent residency, which often intersect with short-term business travel needs. “Our work frequently involved advising on visa restrictions, securing visas for travelers, and resolving issues as they arise,” Ryan explains. He now serves as the CEO of Nomadic.



Nomadic was officially launched in the United Arab Emirates last year, aligning with the region's robust economic recovery and a surge in travel post-Covid-19. Although the start-up was globally established in 2018 as an offshoot of Fragomen, its presence in the United Arab Emirates marks its first foray into the Middle East market. Nomadic also operates in India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, expanding its footprint to address global business travel needs.

