LUMEOVA Announces Addition Of Dr. Brian Floyd To Advisory Board

LUMEOVA welcomes NCSU 2023 Innovator of the Year, Dr. Brian Floyd, to its Advisory Board

RALEIGH, NC, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LUMEOVA Announces Addition of Dr. Brian Floyd to Its Advisory BoardLUMEOVA, the innovator of WiRays®, the Ultra-Fast Photonics Wireless Connectivity technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Brian Floyd – North Carolina State 2023 Innovator of the Year – to its newly established Advisory Board. Dr. Floyd will serve as a technical advisor to LUMEOVA on advanced silicon wireless integrated circuits and systems development. The Advisory Board was recently announced to be chaired by industry veteran Dr. Bami Bastani.Dr. Brian Floyd is the Alton and Mildred Lancaster Professor at North Carolina State University , specializing in RF and millimeter-wave circuits and systems. His extensive research includes work on multi-Gb/s wireless transceivers, 5G and 6G systems, silicon phased arrays, and low-cost radars and imagers. Previously, he led groundbreaking research at IBM, focusing on 60-GHz transceivers in silicon.Brian received his B.S. degree with highest honors, his M. Eng., and Ph.D. degrees in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Florida. He subsequently joined IBM Research as a research staff member and was promoted to manager of the wireless circuits and systems group. There, he and his colleagues demonstrated some of the world's first 60 GHz radios and phased arrays systems in silicon.In 2010, he joined North Carolina State University where he is currently the Alton and Mildred Lancaster Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He directs the iNcs2 (iNtegrated Circuits and Systems lab) at NC State, where his team has introduced new approaches to phased-array transceivers. He has authored or co-authored over 130 technical papers and has over 32 issued patents. Dr. Floyd has received a number of awards, including the NC State Innovator of the Year in 2023, NC State University Faculty Scholar in 2020, and NC State Outstanding Teacher Award in 2016. He was the General Chair of the IEEE RFIC Symposium in 2021 and continues to serve on leadership roles for the IEEE.“We are honored to have Dr. Brian Floyd join our Advisory Board,” said M. Ali Khatibzadeh, CEO & Founder of LUMEOVA.“His technical expertise and innovative research in ultra-high frequency wireless systems on chip will be of tremendous value to our R&D team and our technology development initiatives.”Dr. Floyd shared his excitement about joining LUMEOVA, stating,“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at LUMEOVA and contributing to their mission of Ultra-Fast Photonics Wireless Connectivity. The company's commitment to core innovation in this area is truly inspiring.”The Advisory Board will meet regularly to discuss strategic initiatives, review technology and product roadmaps, and provide guidance on key company initiatives. The combined expertise of the board members will enhance LUMEOVA's ability to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and drive sustainable growth.About LUMEOVA, Inc.LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow's connectivity challenges today with high-performance photonics wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing wireless data demands of consumer electronics and infrastructure markets. With photonics technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of smartphones, tablets, AI processor communications, 8K smart TVs, 8K virtual reality and 5G/6G wireless backhaul equipment. For more information, visitMedia Relations Contact: ...

