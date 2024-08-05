Musk says British civil war is becoming inevitable

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has raised concerns about the possibility of a civil war in the United Kingdom, reflecting on the escalating anti-immigration protests that have recently turned violent. The comments come in response to widespread unrest in various British cities, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Belfast, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Hull, triggered by a tragic knife attack in Southport, England.



The attack, perpetrated by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Britain to Rwandan parents, resulted in the deaths of three children and injuries to several others. Although Rudakubana is Rwandan-British, there have been erroneous online claims suggesting he was a Syrian migrant, further inflaming tensions.



The incident has sparked a wave of protests across the UK. Demonstrators have been seen chanting anti-immigrant and anti-Islam slogans, setting fires, igniting fireworks, and causing significant damage to vehicles and buildings. While not all protests have been violent, some have led to clashes with police, resulting in numerous arrests and injuries among law enforcement officers.



Musk's comment, posted on X (formerly Twitter), came in response to a video showing the unrest. The video, shared by a user who attributed the chaos to mass migration and lenient border policies, prompted Musk to declare that “civil war is inevitable.”



In reaction to the unrest, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has emphasized that those involved in the violent disruptions will face severe consequences. She assured that lawbreakers would be subjected to the “strongest possible penalties.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office, which has been in place for less than a month, affirmed its support for the police in taking all necessary measures to maintain public safety and order.

