Grab Your Wallet President Shannon Coulter Calls Out Corporate Overreach In 2024 Presidential Race

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activist Shannon Coulter, best known for leading an anti-Trump boycott credited with getting Nordstrom and other companies to drop brand products, today launched an effort to highlight corporate overreach in the presidential election, particularly the activities of LinkedIn cofounder and major donor Reid Hoffman.

"My organization has always taken the position that big business has far too active a role in American politics," said Grab Your Wallet President Shannon Coulter. "I'd be a hypocrite if I criticized this phenomenon only on the right."

Coulter coined the hashtag #ReidTheRoom as a way of encouraging Reid Hoffman and other big Democratic donors to step back and refrain from imposing their agendas on the 2024 presidential candidates.



Coulter's announcement comes on the heels of her decision to dump billionaire and Reid Hoffman as a funder for her nonprofit.

Hoffman recently appeared on CNN and urged Vice President Kamala Harris to fire FTC Chair Lina Khan. Under Khan, the FTC is known for an aggressive antitrust agenda, including a current investigation of Microsoft, where Harris holds a board seat.

Hoffman has donated $7 million to the leading pro-Biden and Harris super PAC. Before his calls to fire Khan, Hoffman also publicly called for President Joe Biden to resign.

As reported by The American Prospect, Hoffman is today set to attend a Zoom call with two top ranking members of Harris's campaign's staff, policy director Grace Landrieu and campaign deputy chief of staff Sergio Gonzalez.

