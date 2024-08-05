Laneige expands its reach in India with the launch at Sephora

(MENAFN- Sky Communications) New Delhi: Laneige, a leading Korean skincare brand, celebrated its launch at Sephora India. The exclusive event was hosted at Nexus Select CityWalk Mall in New Delhi.

The event was graced by industry influencers, brand aficionados, socialites and to celebrate Laneige’s cult favorite hydration heroes, now available at Sephora India. With this, Laneige has expanded its reach across India offline as well as online. The event aimed to highlight the Laneige Lip Care with the new flavors of Lip Balms & mini Lip Sleeping Mask. Laneige's range of products are designed to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

The evening offered guests a flavourful menu, featuring food and beverages that resonate with the Brand, attendees also enjoyed a customized charm station. Everyone loved playing crosswords, based on skincare where they had to answer the questions and spot that ingredient, winners then received personalized tumblers keeping up the spirit of hydration inside out.

At the event, Mr Paul Lee, Country Head, Amore Pacific India, said: “The event at the Sephora store in Saket was an invigorating experience! Laneige has launched its products in Sephora's physical & online store for the first time as part of its omni channel expansion strategy. As we continue to expand our offline reach through multi-brand outlets, we aim to complement our strong online presence and provide customers with multiple touchpoints to experience the essence of Laneige.”

Ms. Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing at Amore Pacific India said: “We are thrilled with the debut of Laneige Skin Superheroes at Sephora. Sephora is one of the favorite shopping spots for the beauty enthusiast & our presence here will allow us to engage with customers in new and innovative ways, and we can’t wait to see the impact. We’re grateful to all the attendees for joining us today. The energy at the event was electric, with skincare lovers eager to try Laneige’s products and experience expert skincare advice. We’re committed to continuing this momentum, and making Laneige the leader in the industry”.

Laneige continues to expand its reach to more individuals by launching their products on Sephora, the brand is dedicated to providing innovative skincare and lip care solutions that empower everyone to achieve radiant and healthy skin.



Sally Lee, Brand General Manager of Laneige India said: “Its exciting to see the response we have received for Laneige in last 5 years. We are thrilled to announce that Laneige is now available at Sephora! This achievement is only possible because of the support from people who love our products and have made us successful. Laneige offers unique products for Indian consumers to experience, and we aim to connect with a broader audience interested in exploring these skincare offerings.”







MENAFN05082024003865001431ID1108517492