U.S. Online Poker (Gambling) Market Share Forecasted To Reach USD 183.30 Billion By 2034, At 14.9% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the U.S. online poker market size and share is projected to grow from USD 54.03 Billion in 2024 and is forecasted to reach USD 183.30 Billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

U.S. Online Poker Market Report Overview

In the game of online poker, a player gets to play against other opponents across the globe. This game requires one not only to choose among the several varieties of poker available, like Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Seven-Card Stud, but also to log in to some websites that deal with online poker. Bets are made according to the strength of the hand with virtual chips. At the end of every round, the best hand collects the pot. Apart from anonymity, speed, convenience, and the number of tables, a player can play from anywhere with an internet connection, and many platforms allow a person to play at many different tables.

The legal landscape of the U.S. online poker market has changed dramatically over the years. Big poker operators such as PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker used to be bigger players until legal complications and regulatory changes came hard on the industry after the events of Black Friday in 2011. The United States adopted state-by-state online gambling regulation, where certain states passed bills to legalize online poker and others were vehemently opposed. Today's market is fragmented because only a few states allow regulated online poker. Other significant challenges include variations of the legislation among states, market fragmentation, pressure from new entrants and social gaming products, and fewer players. Still, potential growth might come out of the prospective legalization that is being considered by other states.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Key Market Players:



PokerStars

BetMGM Poker

Borgata Poker

WSOP.com

Partypoker

888poker Playtika

Zynga Inc.

Arkadium

Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd.

BLITZPOKER

Ignition

Americas Cardroom

BetOnline

True Poker

Bovada Juicy Stakes

Analyst View:

In the U.S. market, operators like PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker used to be small entities, but since Black Friday in 2011, a fragmentation process began, with legislation very different from one country to another, added pressure from new entrants, and social gaming products pressing on the industry. Improved technology has increased the reach of online poker to younger demographics, especially those who love mobile gadgets with user-friendly applications and responsive websites. Demographic changes at a rapid pace, like urbanization and lifestyle changes, have also significantly shifted people's interest in these online gambling activities. Trends affecting the U.S. online poker market include changing laws and regulations that have enabled operators to invest, innovate, and develop their businesses around uniformity and clarity. The promulgation of specific licensing rules, consumer protection, and dispute resolution procedures has resulted in a more respectable and trustworthy sector for players regarding the integrity and fairness of the games.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Involvement of Technology

Geographical barriers have been eliminated and competition heightened because of the very wide coverage of high-speed access to the Internet at reasonable prices. The result is the wide reach of online poker. There is an increase in the number of poker players who play on mobile gadgets; most of those are from younger demographics, where more user-friendly mobile applications and responsive websites have been created. Thanks to advancements in gaming technology, now players can join in on poker games that are ever more realistic, complete with engrossing gameplay, stunning graphics, and animations that seem like real life.

Demographical changes

Since they are more familiar with using digital devices and they all have a liking for online entertainment, there is a growing interest in online gambling activities among the younger population, particularly poker. Online poker has been trendier of late since many people have leisure time and disposable income to seek new types of entertainment, resulting from urbanization and lifestyle changes. The proliferation of social media and forums has provided a launch pad through which poker culture proliferates, drawing new players into the fold. Online poker is, therefore, a preferred option as the quest for easy leisure options increases amid lifestyles that grow busier with each passing day and working hours getting longer.

Market Trends:

Changes in Law and Regulation

The online poker industry will expand based on a very supportive regulatory framework. Operators can invest, innovate, and develop their businesses based on a firm platform provided through uniformity and clarity in the laws. A state that takes a lax approach will promote innovation and competitiveness and have more participants attracted to it. Too rigid a law may completely stifle development and compel operations on the black market. Jurisdictions harmonize gambling laws to create a level playing field and facilitate cross-border operations. More significantly, specifying certain licensing rules, consumer protection, and dispute resolution procedures have made this sector more respectable and trustworthy for its participants, increasing players' trust in the integrity and fairness of the games.

Segmentation:

Type Insights

The online poker market is segmented based on the device or platform a player uses to hook up and play these games. Where a mobile poker player utilizes either a tablet or a smartphone, a desktop poker player gets connected via their desktop PC or laptop. One can segment platforms further into downloaded software, which opens the full gaming experience to advanced features with options to customize, or web-based software that comes handy but may have some restrictions. Online poker operators should know these segments perfectly to adjust their offers and marketing efforts. Mobile optimization is what engages more eyeballs; unique features on a certain platform enhance the user experience and loyalty. Among these categories, one can define target audiences, understand their tastes, and develop player acquisition and retention strategies.

Application Insights

The segmentation of online poker includes end-user and game types. Gaming fanatics are those expert gamers who spend a lot of time and money over the game. The dabbler category includes those people who sometimes play poker for fun but not with the motive of earning money. The socially exuberant group in the online poker community plays poker for the sake of social contact and relationship building. Teens and adults would attract young players mainly those who have a huge attraction to low-stakes games. The most played poker variant would be the Texas Hold'em Poker, followed by Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5-Card Draw, and lastly The Queen. Other potential segments include device categories like mobile, desktop, tablet, PC, gaming console, and arcade games, while others are methods of payment, like credit cards, debit cards, and net banking. Knowing this enables an online poker operator to orient the product offerings, marketing strategies, and user experience toward the target audiences.









Recent Development:

In February 2024, OneVerse acquired Spartan Poker; and set aside $120 million for M&A in real-money gaming. Metaverse and gaming tech company OneVerse has acquired online poker startup Spartan Poker and earmarked $120 million (~Rs 1000 crore) for mergers and acquisitions targeted towards real-money gaming companies in India. The sector is currently reeling under the cost pressures of high taxation and customer retention.

Regional Insights

North America:

The North American online poker market is complex and dynamic; the United States itself is a nascent yet potential jackpot in its entirety. It is characterized by state-by-state regulation against the patchy backdrop of laws and the 2011 "Black Friday" crackdown. Barring all odds, online poker has been legalized by a few states, and it is slowly gaining its lost glory. Some of the important states representing the market are New Jersey, Nevada, Delaware, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Such challenges include regulatory uncertainty, market fragmentation, and black markets. Another challenge to the operators and players is the inconsistent regulatory environment from state to state. A contributing factor to this market fragmentation is the lack of interstate poker agreements that hold back player pools, killing competition in its tracks. Illegal online poker sites remain in operation, tainting the legal marketplace.

