Elon Musk Reports Successful Implantation Of Second Neuralink Chip

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced the successful implantation of Neuralink's second brain chip in a patient, describing the procedure as a success.

According to Reuters, Elon Musk revealed the news of the successful second chip implant during a podcast.

Musk highlighted the high functionality of the newly implanted chip, stating it contains 400 electrodes that significantly enhance its capabilities.

While details about the patient's identity and the timing of the operation have not been disclosed, Musk mentioned that“the second patient, like the first patient, suffers from a spinal cord injury.”

Musk also disclosed that Neuralink plans to implant neural chips in eight more patients by the end of this year.

In January 2024, Musk announced the first successful implant of a Neuralink chip in a person.

The implanted device in the brain transmits signals wirelessly to a computer, enabling patients to control devices with the power of thought, aiming to assist individuals with disabilities.

A chip, also known as a microchip, refers to a collection of electronic circuits made from semiconductor materials in small dimensions (usually less than one square centimeter) and operates with analogue or digital signals.

As Neuralink advances in integrating brain chips, ethical concerns about privacy and accessibility arise. Balancing technological innovation with societal implications demands thoughtful regulation and ethical frameworks for the future.



