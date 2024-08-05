Turning Around Hancock County Schools: A New Era Of Excellence And Commitment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superintendent of for Hancock County Dr. Anton Anthony

Superintendent's Cabinet

State of the Schools & Family Engagement Game Night

Dr. Anton Anthony Leads Transformative Effort in Hancock County Schools

- Dr. Anton Anthony

SPARTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hancock County Schools, one of the lowest-performing districts in the state, is on a mission to redefine its future. Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Anton Anthony, the district is poised for a dramatic transformation. Dr. Anthony, who previously served as a principal in the district, brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for turning the district around.

"Having been a principal here before, I know exactly what our students and community need to succeed," said Dr. Anthony. "Now, as the superintendent, I am committed to aggressively pursuing our goals and communicating our vision to the community and the world."

Goals for the 2024-2025 School Year

1. Improving Student Achievement & Academic Success

High School: Increase the number of students scoring above the Beginning Level by 10% on the 2024-2025 GMAS in American Literature, Biology, and US History.

Middle School: In ELA, increase students scoring level 2 by 10% and level 3 or above by 6%. In Math, increase students scoring level 2 by 10% and level 3 or above by 6%.

Elementary School: Improve student proficiency in Reading and Math GMAS by increasing the percentage of students scoring in each performance band (Developing to Distinguished) by 10%.

2. Having a Safe & Supportive Learning Environment

Foster a culture where every student feels safe and supported, enhancing overall learning experiences.

3. Improving Staff Performance and Effectiveness

Implement targeted professional development and support to ensure our educators are equipped to meet the diverse needs of our students.

4. Improving Stakeholder Engagement

Increase stakeholder engagement by 25% through community events, school activities, and improved communication.

Innovative Community Engagement

Dr. Anthony is introducing several innovative initiatives to engage the community and foster a supportive learning environment. These include:

Superintendent Cabinet: Establishing a leadership group to get buy-in from community leaders and stakeholders.

State of the School Game Nights: Fun, interactive events where parents and students can engage with school staff and learn about the school's progress.

Karaoke Math Nights: Combining fun and learning to enhance parental involvement in students' academic lives.

Movie Nights: Educational and engaging events where parents can learn effective strategies to support their children's education.

Data-Driven Approach

"Our focus starts now with a clear vision and commitment to our data-driven goals," emphasized Dr. Anthony. "By concentrating on specific, measurable outcomes, such as the 10% and 6% increases, we are committed to individual student growth and overall academic excellence. Together, we will foster a culture of continuous improvement and high expectations."

Focus on Literacy and Numeracy

At Hancock County Schools, the focus on literacy and numeracy is paramount, especially in grades K-8. By using the iReady curriculum with fidelity, the district ensures personalized learning and accurate progress tracking. Integrating ELA and Math with Science and Social Studies, along with targeted interventions, aims to build a strong foundation for academic success and lifelong learning.

Implementing Standards-Based Grading

This year, Hancock County Schools is implementing standards-based grading, which emphasizes skill mastery over traditional grades. This approach ensures students understand and excel in key skills, providing a more accurate reflection of their learning and progress. By identifying specific areas for improvement, the district supports individualized student growth and academic excellence.

We are Bulldog Strong: Committed to Growth

The 2024-2025 school year marks a new beginning for Hancock County Schools. With clear goals, a data-driven approach, and a commitment to community engagement, Dr. Anthony is dedicated to leading the district to new heights of academic achievement and success.

Hancock County Schools

Hancock County Schools

7064445775

email us here

Welcome To Hancock County Schools