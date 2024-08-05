Netanyahu introduces additional terms to proposed hostage swap deal with Hamas

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has introduced additional terms to a proposed hostage swap deal with Hamas, according to local media reports on Sunday. The new conditions include the exile of approximately 150 Palestinian prisoners. These prisoners, who are alleged to have been involved in killing Israelis, would be deported to foreign countries as part of the deal.



This development comes as the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to mediate an agreement between Israel and Hamas to facilitate a prisoner exchange and establish a cease-fire, while also allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. However, negotiations have stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas’s demands for halting the conflict.



Israel has faced widespread international criticism for its ongoing military actions in Gaza, which have persisted since an attack by Hamas last October. The conflict has resulted in nearly 39,600 Palestinian deaths and approximately 91,400 injuries. Gaza remains in a dire state, with extensive destruction and a severe blockade impacting essential supplies like food, water, and medicine.



The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered an immediate halt to its military operations in Rafah, a city where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

